Source: The National Herald

LONDON – The enthronement of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain took place at the Cathedral of the Holy Wisdom (Saint Sophia), Bayswater, London, on July 27.

The ceremony was attended by Metropolitan Emmanuel of France as a representative for His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, with hierarchs from all over the world present.

At the end of the enthronement ceremony, the Deputy Minister for Greeks Living Abroad, Antonis H. Diamataris, said, “It is a great honor to represent the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, at the enthronement of the Archbishop Nikita of Thyateira and Great Britain. I have followed the Archbishop’s course from my previous position and I can say that he is a capable archbishop who is deeply aware of his ecclesiastical and national mission.

“I would also like to thank and congratulate His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on the choices he has made. After Archbishop Nikita in Great Britain, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America – who has already made the best possible impression – and Archbishop Makarios of Australia, who has also impressed us, as well as for the upgrading the Metropolis of Canada to an Archdiocese.”

A luncheon followed in honor of the new Archbishop at a central hotel in the British capital.

In his address, the Deputy Minister praised the spiritual, educational, and social work of the new Archbishop and his multifaceted contribution to the American and Hong Kong church and expressed his conviction that he would continue with the same zeal in his new duties.

He said, “From my previous position, that of the publisher-editor of The National Herald, I have closely watched your spiritual, educational, and social work, your morals, your great abilities, your multifaceted contribution to the Church of America and to our large and fine community there. And I am sure that you will also serve this flock with great success and with the same principles that accompany you throughout your ministry.”

Mr. Diamataris also met with leading representatives of the local Greek community associations at a dinner held in his honor, hosted by Greek Ambassador to the United Kingdom Dimitris Karamitsos-Tziras at the ambassador’s residence on the eve of the enthronement. Greek Ambassador to Ireland Aikaterini Simopoulou was also present at the meeting.

The Republic of Cyprus was represented by High Commissioner of Cyprus to the United Kingdom Euripides Evriviades. In his speech, he conveyed to His Eminence the best wishes of the President of the Republic and the people of Cyprus, referring to the historical contribution of the Cypriots to the establishment of the Greek Orthodox Church in Britain. He characterized his election as Archbishop as a “landmark” for the community.

On Sunday, July 28, a Divine Liturgy was celebrated at the Cathedral of Hagia Sophia in London, presided over by Archbishop Nikitas, after which he received the congratulations and best wishes of the faithful at a reception in the Cathedral community center.

Archbishop Nikitas was unanimously elected on June 12 by the Ecumenical Patriarchate, on the recommendation of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, and succeeding His Eminence Archbishop Gregory, who joined the retired hierarchs of the Ecumenical Throne.