The Female Diaconate in a Time of Pandemic (Zoom Webinar on May 3)

Source: St. Phoebe Center
Webinar: “The Female Diaconate in a Time of Pandemic”
Sunday, May 3
7 – 8 pm Eastern Daylight Time
On Sunday, May 3, the Church reads from Acts 6:1-7 in which the apostles appoint others to help with ministry in the early Christian Church. This has traditionally marked the beginning of the office of the deacon. On this day, the Church also reads an account of the Myrrh-Bearing Women who, when they go to anoint Christ’s body, are told of His Resurrection and instructed to tell the disciples, beginning the Christian witness to the world.
We offer this webinar to consider the need for a fully functioning diaconate in the Orthodox Church—both male and female—to minister to the faithful and witness to the world today.