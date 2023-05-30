The Holy Synod of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem decided to depose the former exarch of Athens Damianos

Source: Patriarchate of Jerusalem / Orthodox Times
On Monday, May 29, 2023, the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem met under the Presidency of Patriarch Theophilos of Jerusalem and considered various issues of the Patriarchate, among which the following:
-
The feasts of Holy Easter and the ceremony of the Holy Light of Holy Saturday.
-
The departure to the Lord of the blessed memory Metropolitan Cornelius of Petra.
-
Patriarch Theophilos’ recent trip to Brussels and His participation as a guest in the coronation of the King of the United Kingdom Charles III.
-
The report of the deeds of the exarchate of Cyprus under the exarch Metropolitan Timotheos of Bostra.
-
The presentation of the Managing Director of the Patriarchal School of Zion Archimandrite Mattheos on the operation of the School.
-
Decided to depose from the Priesthood the currently banned from officiating the sacraments Archimandrite Damianos, former Exarch of Athens, and to excommunicate him from the Holy Sepulchre Brotherhood due to his canonical offenses.