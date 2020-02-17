“THE ICON CHOSE MY ARMS & LEGS TO TAKE IT AROUND THE WORLD” – AN INTERVIEW WITH EUGENE KOROLEV

– Two years ago, on September 30, a monument to the Reunification was first installed in the Kursk Root Hermitage not far from the city of Kursk, while a second, similar monument was installed in Howell in the United States on December 4.

Originally, two monuments were prepared, with only a single distinction: on the monument in Russia, Patriarch Alexey II and Metropolitan Laurus are holding the Kursk Root Icon of the Mother of God, while on the American monument they are holding the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. For the decennial of the signing of the Act of Canonical Communion between the Russian Orthodox Church in the homeland and abroad, a third monument – an exact copy, but twice the size of its predecessors – was installed at Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, and blessed by His Holiness, Patriarch Kyrill.

– Tell us about your Foundation, within the program of which the icon of the Protection of Most Holy Theotokos is currently traveling around the world.

– The Foundation for Mutual Development & Strengthening of Spiritual Unity and the Religious & Historical Values of Russian Orthodoxy in the Homeland & Abroad “Under the Protection of the Theotokos” was founded in early 2017 and was originated on the basis of our Creative Workshop, which works to create the monuments.

Our workshop has created a monument to Dimitry Donskoy (installed in Moscow), Venerable Sergius of Radonezh (Astana, Simferopol, Minsk, Kulikovo Field, Sergiev Posad), Venerable Seraphim of Sarov (Kurchatov), St. George the Trophy-Bearer at the entrance to Kazan; in the Moscow Kremlin, we restored the Votive Memorial-Cross, originally created by Vasnetsov, which stood on the spot where the Grand Duke Serge A. Romanov, Governor-General of Moscow, was killed in 1905, and which was prepared at the request of the Grand Duchess Elizabeth.

The Muscovite iconographer Alexis Toporischev painted the icon of the Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos for our Foundation; and in difficult times of division, this icon is summoned to gather Orthodox Christians round the world beneath its aegis.

On the night of May 24-25, the eve of the feast of the Lord’s Ascension, Metropolitan Hilarion of Eastern America & New York, First Hierarch of the Russian Church Abroad, blessed this icon in Moscow. Right after its blessing, at the beginning of June, the icon traveled to Kursk.

On September 2, in the Church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker near Paveletsky Station in Moscow, Priest Theodore Konyukhov served a moleben “Before the Beginning of Any Good Work,” and suggested having the icon circumnavigate the earth. Thus, after this moleben, the holy icon began its global travels. The icon contains a small reliquary with a piece of the omophorion of the Mother of God, which was gifted to the Foundation by a benefactor, Anatole N. Kuznetsov, who had also funded all of the Reunification monuments. Very soon the people gave the icon the name “Circumglobal.”

We, of course, plan the icon’s travels but noticed that the icon itself seems to choose the places it visits. Thus, for the celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Cyprus’ Tamassos Diocese, Metropolitan Isaiah of Tamassos & Orinis blessed the icon’s visit to Cyprus. On September 8, the feast of the Nativity of the Most-Holy Theotokos, the icon arrived in the city of Episkopio, visiting the Church of the Holy Apostle Andrew & All the Saints of Russia.

From Cyprus, we had planned to travel to the U.S., but found ourselves instead in the Holy Land, where on September 11, in the Church of the Nativity of Christ in Bethlehem, the holy image was present for the divine services at the site of Christ the Savior’s Birth. We later traveled with the icon to Jerusalem, to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where the icon abided in the Ædicule during the midnight Liturgy.