The Importance of the Council of Nicaea (325 AD)

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

In 2025, Christians worldwide are commemorating the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea. Leading up to His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew’s celebration on May 24, over the next several weeks we will share several articles from HCHC professors allowing our readers to learn more about context and impact of the Council of Nicaea. Find information here.

This week’s article, written by Dr. James C. Skedros, Michael G. and Anastasia Cantonis Professor of Byzantine Studies and Professor of Early Christianity at HCHC, covers the two main issues addressed at the council: the teachings of the Alexandrian priest Arius regarding the divinity of Jesus and the date on which Christians should commemorate Jesus’s resurrection. Read here.