Close Menu
    Trending

    The Importance of the Council of Nicaea (325 AD)

    0
    By on Orthodox News, Orthodox News Top Stories

    Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

    In 2025, Christians worldwide are commemorating the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea. Leading up to His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew’s celebration on May 24, over the next several weeks we will share several articles from HCHC professors allowing our readers to learn more about context and impact of the Council of Nicaea. Find information here.

    This week’s article, written by Dr. James C. Skedros, Michael G. and Anastasia Cantonis Professor of Byzantine Studies and Professor of Early Christianity at HCHC, covers the two main issues addressed at the council: the teachings of the Alexandrian priest Arius regarding the divinity of Jesus and the date on which Christians should commemorate Jesus’s resurrection. Read here.

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.