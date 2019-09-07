Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

Dear OCL Supporters and Friends,

OCL is grateful to YOU, our supporters and friends. Your generous annual donations have enabled us to promote our mission. It is because of your belief in our OCL Mission: Orthodox Unity, transparency, accountability, and laity co- ministry, I want to personally invite you to become a member of OCL’s UNITY ADVOCATE Legacy Society. UNITY ADVOCATE LEGACY SOCIETY is composed of generous and forward-thinking donors who will support our long-term success through a planned gift. It is easy to do. And you don’t have to be a millionaire to do it. While cash contributions are always appreciated, there are other creative and flexible giving options that can benefit you and Orthodox Christian Laity. Consider, for example, donating real estate, stocks, or other assets in return for a series of regular payments. Annual planned giving options offer generous tax benefits as well.

Whether it is naming Orthodox Christian Laity as the beneficiary of a life insurance policy or gifting other liquid or non-liquid assets, we encourage you to consult with your financial advisor to discuss the options. Please note and consider responding to the enclosed Confidential Bequest Intention Form. It provides you with an overview of planned giving options. We will post Unity Advocate Legacy Society information on our website: www.ocl.org.

No matter what you choose to give, you will be honored through:

Recognition on our website

Listed in our publications

Invited to an annual luncheon meeting

You do not need to be wealthy to leave a legacy. Ensure the sustainability of OCL that makes your core values as they relate to a unified multicultural Orthodox Church in the USA known to others. Generations to come will benefit from your gift. Your support of our mission will be long remembered and serve as an inspiration to others.

Warm regards,

Andrew Kartalis

OCL Endowment Chairperson

