The Pearl of this Spring is a Fruit of the Entire Humanity’s Pain – Bp. Maxim’s Easter message 2020 (Video)

Source: Serbian Orthodox Diocese of Western America

Тhe pearl of this year’s spring – and of the Great Lent for us Christians, culminating in Holy Week – is the offspring of the pain that the entire humanity and the Church body altogether lives through amidst the sea of tribulations caused by the Coronavirus. Everything that is done out of pure love is preserved and saved, for eternity. Those who were crucified with Christ will abound with glory; those who died with Him, will be filled with life. As somebody said, we’ve seen no evidence of COVID-19 discriminating on the basis of nationality. The virus doesn’t care about borders or religion. For this reason, we need a global response to COVID-19. As this spring invigorates us, so also Pascha rejuvenates all Christians. And as this year’s spring for most of the people will be unapproachable, so also the Easter, as a liturgical event, will be inaccessible for many. But, can we say that the world doesn’t experience spring?… No! Can we say that Christians do not experience Pascha? Not at all! Our faith is that the Holy Spirit constitutes the Church also in the times of Coronavirus.