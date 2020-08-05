The Reality of the Orthodox Church in America

Source: The Voice of Concerned Orthodox Christians

In a recent video, Father Josiah Trenham offered his remarks about what he believes is the greatest challenge for Orthodoxy in America.

Father Josiah said, “Bishops are meant to be symbols of unity of the Orthodox faith. And today, our bishops have becomes symbols of disunity.”

Father Joshiah also stated, “These divisions are harming our missionary witness in keeping people from becoming Orthodox Christians. It is a great grief and in my opinion there is nothing as important as solving this.” …

Take a few minutes and listen to the Father Josiah’s video….