THE RIZZ OF PHILANTHROPY: OXFORD’S 2023 WORD OF THE YEAR

by Frank Marangos, D.Min., Ed.D., FCEP

“Rizz” has been selected by Oxford Dictionary as their 2023 Word of the Year. Defined as the “ability to attract another person through style, charm, or attractiveness,” the term is a shortened version of the word charisma. Used as a verb, “to rizz up,” circumscribes the ability “to attract, influence, or seduce.” As a noun, a “rizzler,” refers to an individual who possesses and/or employs a great deal of “rizz.”

Each year, Oxford University Press monitors the corpus of the English language to see which words or phrases are new, have changed meaning, or have gone viral. The Dictionary’s lexicologists describe the aim of their annual selection process as the discovery of “a word or expression that reflects the past twelve months in some way, has potential as a term of lasting cultural significance, or provides a snapshot of social history.”

Oxford’s previous annual selections have included, “climate emergency” (2019), “vax” (2021), and “goblin mode” (2022). This year’s champion was chosen from a word list of finalists that included “Swiftie,” (fans of Taylor Swift), “prompt” (AI instructions), and “situationship” (an informal romantic or sexual relationship). According to the Dictionary, usage of “rizz” spread like wildfire in 2023 on social media platforms. They predict that the expression’s utility will continue to increase by 15% over the current year.

Customarily, the word “charism,” from which the term “rizz” is derived, appears in four conceptualizations: (1) philosophical, (2) spiritual, (3) sociological, and (4) cultural. According to the classical Greek lexicon of Liddell and Scott, the philosophical meaning of “charism” was first introduced by ancient Greek and Roman logicians who assigned to it the aesthetic attributes of beauty, kindness, gratitude, charm, goodwill, and attractiveness.

The second conceptualization of “charism” may be attributed to Paul of Tarsus who spiritualized the word in his writings to refer to the gifts of wisdom, faith, prophecy, healing, speaking in tongues (glossolalia), and miracles (1 Corinthians 12). Charisma was, thereby, linked by Saint Paul to the “charismata” (gifts), the extraordinary facilities of Grace that are bestowed by God through the Holy Spirit.

The addition of generosity, as a spiritual example of this unmerited endowment, was introduced in Paul’s Letter to the Romans, wherein he outlines a long list of spiritual gifts and how to use them. These gifts are charity (love), joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, generosity, gentleness, faithfulness, modesty, self-control, and chastity (Romans 12:6-8). The “charism” of generosity was, therefore, understood as “liberally contributing to the needs of others” (2 Corinthians 9:6-8).

Unlike its philosophical and spiritual conventions, the third conception of the word “charisma” may be traced to Max Weber, the well-known German sociologist, historian, and political economist, who used the term to characterize the quality of a leader “whose personality was endowed with exceptional influential qualities.” Weber borrowed the religious term charisma and extended its use to a secular meaning. For Weber, “charisma” imbued an individual or institution with an extraordinary gradation of sociological authority.

The fourth and final conceptualization of the word “charisma” is evidenced in the term “rizz” that, according to the Oxford Press, is now being used to express fame, stardom, attractiveness, and success in the context of actors, athletes, socialites, musicians, models, and influencers. The Dictionary defines this contemporary manifestation of charisma as a “compelling attractiveness or charm that can inspire devotion in others.” Wikipedia, on the other hand, suggests that the word describes “elusive, even undefinable personality traits” that may include grace, exuberance, equanimity, mystique, positive energy, extreme charm, and personal magnetism.

From what has been discussed thus far, the origin and ancient use of the word charisma implies an extraordinary, if not magical, understanding of an intangible phenomenon. Over time, however, the association between charisma and extra-human capabilities becomes largely obsolete, except among strongly religious people. Similarly, as with leadership, notions that charismatic qualities are inborn or bestowed by the Divine, and, thereby, not easily taught or developed, have been largely dismissed.

In her book, The Charisma Myth (2012), Olivia Fox Cabane discusses the concept of charisma and how an individual can become more “charismatic” by developing three characteristic traits: (1) presence, (2) power, and (3) warmth. According to the author, presence is “being in the moment” and “giving an individual full attention.” When fully present, suggests Cabane, “even a five-minute conversation can create a ‘wow’ effect as well as an emotional connection.” Power, on the other hand, has many aliases. As examples, Cabane highlights the “charismatic” qualities of the Dalai Lama, Bill Gates, Oprah, and Steve Jobs. While reflecting confidence, professionalism, and authority, she insists that such individuals developed the capability to combine presence and power with the genuine intentions of warmth.

Apart from exhibiting three characteristic traits, Cabane suggests that influential individuals can be clustered into four categories of charism.