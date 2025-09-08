The WORD Magazine: Sept.-Oct. 2025 Mobile Issue

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

As our children go back to school, our youth fill our parish classrooms on Sunday, and we begin the Ecclesiastical Year, the Sept.-Oct. edition of The WORD is now available online and offers the following articles for our spiritual nourishment:

Keynote Address at the General Assembly

by His Eminence Metropolitan Saba

The Philokalia: The Spiritual Life of the Priest

by Metropolitan Basilios of Australia & New Zealand

The Gospel in the Ashes

by Fr. Samer Youssef

Oratorical Festival Judges’ Choice 2025

by Sophia Griffith

News from the Archdiocese Office: information about Board of Trustees elections, a story about a special Order of St. Ignatius project, obituaries honoring beloved Antiochian Archdiocese members, and more!