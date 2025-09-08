Close Menu
    The WORD Magazine: Sept.-Oct. 2025 Mobile Issue

    Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

    As our children go back to school, our youth fill our parish classrooms on Sunday, and we begin the Ecclesiastical Year, the Sept.-Oct. edition of The WORD is now available online and offers the following articles for our spiritual nourishment:

    Download the PDF

    Keynote Address at the General Assembly
    by His Eminence Metropolitan Saba

    The Philokalia: The Spiritual Life of the Priest
    by Metropolitan Basilios of Australia & New Zealand

    The Gospel in the Ashes
    by Fr. Samer Youssef

    Oratorical Festival Judges’ Choice 2025
    by Sophia Griffith

    News from the Archdiocese Office: information about Board of Trustees elections, a story about a special Order of St. Ignatius project, obituaries honoring beloved Antiochian Archdiocese members, and more!

