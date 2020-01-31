Source: Orthodox Christian Laity
TOP 15 ARTICLES VIEWED ON OCL.ORG DURING 2019
15. SERBIAN BISHOP MAXIM OF WESTERN AMERICA REMOVED FROM THEOLOGICAL FACULTY IN BELGRADE (756 pageviews)
https://ocl.org/serbian-bishop-maxim-of-western-america-removed-from-theological-faculty-in-belgrade/
14. The 1872 Council of Constantinople and Phyletism (844 pageviews)
https://ocl.org/the-1872-council-of-constantinople-and-phyletism/
13. Ethiopian Bible is the oldest and complete bible on earth (891 pageviews)
https://ocl.org/ethiopian-bible-oldest-complete-bible-earth/
12. PHOTOS: PERSONAL TESTIMONY TO ARCHBISHOP DMITRI’S INCORRUPT RELICS (911 pageviews)
https://ocl.org/photos-personal-testimony-archbishop-dmitris-incorrupt-relics/
11. America is not Byzantium or Athens (957 pageviews)
https://ocl.org/america-is-not-byzantium-or-athens/
10. ORTHODOXY’S EXTREMIST APPEAL (1,010 pageviews)
https://ocl.org/orthodoxys-extremist-appeal/
9. WHAT HAVE WE IN AMERICA LEARNED ABOUT THE PATRIARCHATES? WHAT CAN WE OFFER TO THEM THAT WILL SERVE OUR HOLY CHURCH? (1,040 pageviews)
https://ocl.org/?s=what+have+we+in+america+learned
8. Patriarch of Romania meets with 2020 Donald Trump presidential campaign manager (1,059 pageviews)
https://ocl.org/patriarch-of-romania-meets-with-2020-donald-trump-presidential-campaign-manager/
7. PATRIARCH BARTHOLOMEW PULLING ARCHBISHOP DEMETRIOS FROM AMERICA (1,212 pageviews)
https://ocl.org/patriarch-bartholomew-pulling-archbishop-demetrios-from-america/
6. Greece: A high-ranking cleric turned out to be an agent of Turkish intelligence (1,267 pageviews)
https://ocl.org/greece-a-high-ranking-cleric-turned-out-to-be-an-agent-of-turkish-intelligence/
5. OCL Leadership Enjoys Inspirational and Productive Meeting with His Eminence, Archbishop Elpidophoros (1,327 pageviews)
https://ocl.org/ocl-leadership-enjoys-inspirational-and-productive-meeting-with-his-eminence-archbishop-elpidophoros/
4. 90% OF PEOPLE OF GREEK DESCENT HAVE LEFT THE ORTHODOX CHURCH (1,517 pageviews)
https://ocl.org/90-of-people-of-greek-descent-have-left-the-orthodox-church/
3. ELPIDOPHOROS’ “ELECTION” BOUND TO CREATE COLOSSAL PROBLEMS (1,605 pageviews)
https://ocl.org/elpidophoros-election-bound-to-create-colossal-problems/
2. Challenges of Orthodoxy in America and the Role of the Ecumenical Patriarchate (1,891 pageviews)
https://ocl.org/challenges-of-orthodoxy-in-america-and-the-role-of-the-ecumenical-patriarchate/
1. A Red Cardinal symbolizes Faith, Hope, & Love (2,097 pageviews)
https://ocl.org/red-cardinal-symbolizes-faith-hope-love/