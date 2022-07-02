Source: Orthodox Christian Leadership Initiative

“Has the Lord not taken the lead?” This is the challenging question Deborah the Judge poses to the commander of Israel’s army in the Old Testament story in the book of Judges. It remains a critical question for today’s leader who aspires to serve the Lord.

Women like Deborah and Jael were not the expected leaders of a nation over 2000 years ago. People would rather put their trust in the strength of an army and its commander. In this episode, Fr. Dustin Lyon shares how the army commanders from both sides were judged by the Lord who accomplished His will through the unexpected leaders of Deborah and Jael, a righteous judge and fierce warrior.

