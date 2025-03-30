Unification of the Communities of Saints Constantine and Helen in Chicopee and Holy Trinity in Holyoke, MA

Source: The National Herald

By Theodore Kalmoukos

BOSTON – A modern-day ‘miracle’ has taken place in the Metropolis of Boston, specifically in the state of Massachusetts, where two historic communities -Saints Constantine and Helen in Chicopee and Holy Trinity in Holyoke – have merged or, more accurately, unified. Each of these communities has existed for approximately one hundred years and are located near each other. The number of members, particularly in Saints Constantine and Helen, had declined, making unification necessary and bringing hope for the future of Holy Trinity in Holyoke, which is larger and generally stronger in terms of parishioners.

The unification was announced by the Metropolis of Boston during a Presanctified Divine Liturgy, which was the last service held at the church of Saints Constantine and Helen in Chicopee, presided over by Metropolitan Methodios of Boston. The liturgy was officiated by Fr. Dionysios Koulianos, the presiding priest of the neighboring Saint George community in Springfield, along with Deacon Andreas Boysel. Priests from the Western Massachusetts region were also present. The presiding priest of Holy Trinity in Holyoke is Fr. Thomas Kokotis.

Following the Presanctified Divine Liturgy, Metropolitan Methodios, the clergy, and a large gathering of devoted parishioners participated in a solemn yet hopeful procession to the Holy Trinity community in Holyoke. During the procession, the sacred relics that had been housed on the Holy Altar of Saints Constantine and Helen were reverently transferred to their new home on the Holy Altar of Holy Trinity, symbolizing the union of the two communities.

Metropolitan Methodios told the National Herald that “this is a historically significant event for the ecclesiastical life of our Metropolis. The new demographic realities in the area made this unification necessary to strengthen the congregations of both communities numerically, spiritually, and socially, allowing them to move forward with optimism into the future.”

He further emphasized that “this creates favorable conditions and prospects for future generations, as it is the children who will continue the legacy of our Church and our Greek-American community.”

Metropolitan Methodios also spoke warmly about the priests, Parish Councils, and members of both parishes, praising their deep faith, maturity, and integrity in bringing about this unification, which he described as “the work of God.” He expressed hope that “this initiative by the Chicopee and Holyoke communities will inspire other small communities to follow suit in order to ensure growth and sustainability.”

He highlighted that “this historic evening was a celebration of the legacy of Saints Constantine and Helen, which had been a pillar of faith in Chicopee since its founding in 1921. The contributions of its founders, dedicated members, and devout clergy were honored and commemorated with deep appreciation. As this chapter closes, a new one begins for Holy Trinity in Holyoke, which will now continue the shared traditions, history, and faith of both communities. May this new chapter bring spiritual enrichment, community harmony, and continued blessings for future generations.”

A communal dinner followed for the newly unified parish, during which, as a gesture of gratitude and commitment to the future of Orthodox youth, the faithful generously presented Metropolitan Methodios with a check for fifty thousand dollars. These funds will be used for scholarships, allowing children to attend the Metropolis of Boston’s Summer Camp, ensuring that faith and Church traditions continue for the next generations.

According to historical records compiled and published by longtime presiding priest of Holy Trinity in Holyoke, Fr. Haralambos Voulopas, the community traces its origins back to approximately the year 1900.