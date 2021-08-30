UPCOMING OPPORTUNITIES: 5TH ANNUAL NATIONAL ORTHODOX ADVANCED LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE / PEER LEARNING

Source: Orthodox Christian Leadership Initiative

The Orthodox Christian Leadership Initiative exists to nurture and empower Orthodox Christian servant leadership. It is a national initiative to increase generosity, servant leadership, and social outreach by clergy and laity of all jurisdictions working together nationally, regionally, and locally.

Originating from the Orthodox Vision Foundation and its annual Orthodox Advanced Leadership Conferences beginning in 2017, the Orthodox Christian Leadership Initiative was established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in October, 2018.

Representative of many jurisdictions and vocational backgrounds, the Board of Directors is committed to supporting leadership development in service to God and neighbor. We affirm what our youngest board member states below, “Just as Orthodoxy takes practice and work, cultivating and inspiring leadership in the Church should be an ongoing exercise.”

