Vessel of Grace: The Life of St. Paisios the Athonite (Video)

On July 12th, we commemorate one of the most beloved Orthodox elders of modern times, St. Paisios. His life spanned much of the tumultuous twentieth century wherein he sought only Christ while living in silence even as many people were being drawn to him. It was through this life of prayer and humble service to others from which he became a vessel of grace. Watch our video “Vessel of Grace: The Life of St. Paisios the Athonite” to learn more about his remarkable life and the many miracles and healings which occurred through his intercessions. We hope you enjoy and share this video with others. Saint Paisios, please pray for us.

