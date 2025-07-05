Video: A Vision for Orthodox Christianity’s Future in North America

Source: Holy Dormition Monastery
A Vision for Orthodox Christianity’s Future in North America
A clip from a Tribute to Archimandrite Roman Braga
at Holy Dormition Monastery, Rives Junction, Michigan
on the 10th Anniversary of his blessed repose.
His Eminence Daniel, Archbishop of Chicago & The Midwest
Orthodox Church in America
Introduced by Very Reverend Abbess Mother Gabriella
