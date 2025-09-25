Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

VIDEO: Ancient Paths, Enduring Faith: Highlights of the Pilgrimage to Lebanon and Jordan (short video) (full video)

From June 13-July 3, His Eminence Metropolitan Saba led 29 seminarians, recent seminary graduates and clergy on a sacred pilgrimage through Jordan and Lebanon. The group enriched their spiritual formation and strengthened their understanding of the Church’s history and mission in the Middle East.

They visited and prayed at dozens of churches, monasteries, holy sites and archdioceses. They celebrated two ordinations. And they connected with their Father in Christ, His Beatitude Patriarch John X; His Eminence Archbishop Christophoros of Amman; metropolitans, bishops and clergy of the Antiochian communion; and their spiritual brothers and sisters in our Lord Jesus Christ, learning from their successes to shape their own ministries.

This pilgrimage was more than a journey through sacred geography—it was a transformative spiritual encounter with the living witness of the Church in the Middle East. Through prayer, fellowship, and service, the seminarians and recent graduates returned renewed in their commitment to Christ and their calling to serve His Church.

Relive and share in their experiences in Ancient Paths, Enduring Faith: Highlights of the Pilgrimage to Lebanon and Jordan (short video) (full video), produced by Seminarian Scott Strickland.

His Eminence and the pilgrims extend heartfelt thanks to all those whose generosity and prayers made this pilgrimage possible. May the Lord bless them richly for their love and support of the Church and its future shepherds.

Pilgrimage of Antiochian Seminarians with Metropolitan Saba (photo albums and full report)