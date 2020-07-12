VIDEO: LIVING WITH ST. PAISIOS

Orthodox Christian Laity
Source: Orthodox  Christianity

Athanasios Rakovalis, physicist, writer and iconographer, spoke about his extraordinary experience of living with St. Paisios for twelve years on March 6, 2017 at the Open University of Katerini, Greece. This video features well-edited English subtitles.

Athanasios is known as the young man in the book The Gurus, the Young Man, and Elder Paisios.

St. Paisios of Holy Mount Athos (†7/12/94) is perhaps the greatest and most revered saint of the Orthodox Church of our time. Thousands of people around the world have eponymously witnessed & reported first-hand miracles performed by the saint during his lifetime. The officially recorded and verified miracles performed by the saint after his repose at his resting place at the Monastery of St. John the Theologian (Souroti, Thessaloniki, Greece) have reached 5,000. St. Porphyrios of Kafsokalivia (†12/02/91), also a highly revered Orthodox saint, once said that St. Paisios was as great as St. Anthony the Great (†356 AD) and that “God shows saints of St. Paisios’ greatness to the world every 400 years.”

