Video: Prospects for a United Orthodoxy in America 1 By Webmaster on February 14, 2020
Dr. Demacopoulos is absolutely right when it comes to the issue of English in our Liturgy and other services in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. He is also right about the need to merge Holy Cross and St. Vladimir’s Seminaries.
Regrettably, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Greek Foreign Office and The National Herald (newspaper) as well as the Archons themselves are invested in using the GOA to maintain modern Greek Language and culture in the U.S. The word they use for the Greek-American community is the “Omogenia”.. which I believe means “people of the same race”. The late Professor Charles Moskos referred to those efforts as “the last ditch efforts of the Diasporists.” The Archdiocese, Archons, Leadership 100 and the Faith Foundation unabashedly work to promote the “Ethno-Religious identity” of the GOA. They say nothing about growing Orthodoxy in America, Orthodox Unity or the use of English in the Liturgy. Knowing what they know, how do they explain this gross misfeasance of their duty to promote the Faith instead of modern Greek language and culture?
My cynical supposition for this is that they believe that this Omogenia, led by the Vicar General of the Archdiocese, will ably represent the interests of Greece and the Patriarchate in the halls of Congress and in the Executive Branch of the US Government. Other than photo-ops and political donations from wealthy Greek-Americans to some savvy politicians around election-time…. how well has that worked out?
The Archdiocese acknowledges that 90% of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th generation Americans of Greek descent have already left the church.. and that 90% of the marriages that take place in the parishes of the GOA involve one spouse who is not of Greek descent and who has absolutely no understanding of the language used in most of the Liturgies in GOA parishes.
So why does the leadership of the GOA, Bishops, Clergy and laity turn a blind eye and a deaf ear? Write or email them and ask why? The next time you see one of them, ask them why?