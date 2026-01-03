Video: Interview with Yelena Popovic, Director of Moses the Black: ‘We All Need Stories of Repentance’

Source: Union of Orthodox Journalists

“Moses the Black,” Yelena Popovic’s follow-up to her 2021 film about the life of St. Nektarios of Aegina, “Man of God,” is set to release in theaters on January 30, 2026.

This time, the movie will be set in modern day, with stars such as Omar Epps, Wiz Khalifa, Quavo, and producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson being involved in the project, which tells the story of a Chicago gangster who is inspired by St. Moses the Black’s ancient story of repentance.

In an interview with the Union of Orthodox Journalists of America, Popovic speaks about her decision to set the film in modern-day Chicago, the involvement of the aforementioned stars and a familiar Orthodox face in Fr. Turbo Qualls, and what she hopes the film will accomplish for those who see it.

Tickets to “Moses the Black” can be purchased at https://www.fathomentertainment.com/releases/moses-the-black/

