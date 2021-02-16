Virtual Book Launch: Science and the Christian Faith

Source: St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary

A lot of people have been talking about the new book, Science and the Christian Faith (SVS Press), since its release in January. Later this month, have a chat with the author of the popular book himself, Fr. Christopher C. Knight, as he tackles the question, “are science and Christianity in conflict?”

Join The Rev. Dr. Christopher C. Knight and SVS Press Foundations Series Editor Dr. Peter C. Bouteneff online Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. EST for the virtual book launch of Science and the Christian Faith: A Guide for the Perplexed. They’ll host a discussion about the book and its implications for Christians.

There is no cost to attend the webinar, but you must sign up before the registration period ends February 22 at 11 p.m.

About the Author

Christopher C. Knight holds a Ph.D. in astrophysics and serves as a priest of the Orthodox Church. He is a senior research associate of the Institute for Orthodox Christian Studies in Cambridge, England.

About the Foundations Series

Testifying to the faith and creativity of the Orthodox Christian Church, the Foundations Series draws upon the riches of its tradition to address the modern world. The series’ survey texts are suitable both for preliminary inquiry and deeper investigation, in the classroom and for personal study. Foundations Series Editor Dr. Peter C. Bouteneff is an internationally recognized professor of Orthodox theology who teaches at St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary in Yonkers, NY.