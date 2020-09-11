Vital Resources for Inquirers of the Orthodox Church

$104.00 for 8 catechetical books

After nearly 70 years of continuous publication, the St Vladimir's Theological Quarterly (SVTQ), under the new editorial leadership of Dr Ionut-Alexandru Tudorie, Academic Dean of St Vladimir's Orthodox Theological Seminary and Professor of Church History, is transitioning from a four-volume quarterly publication to two double volumes, published biannually. The new editorial board includes Rev. Dr Bogdan Bucur, Associate Professor of Patristics, Dr Vitaly Permiakov, Assistant Professor of Liturgical Theology, and Rev. Ignatius Green, Editor & Production Manager of SVS Press. The first volume will be released at the end of September and the second in December.



The Orthodox Faith series by Fr Thomas Hopko is intended to provide basic, comprehensive information on the faith and life of the Orthodox Church. The series is a brilliant introduction to those new to the Orthodox faith. Each volume tackles topics such as doctrine, scripture, church history, spirituality, and worship in the Orthodox Church. RECENT RELEASES Taught by God grapples with the difficult sayings of Christ. The author uses all the resources of the patristic tradition and modern biblical scholarship to put these sayings in a clearer light. If we are able to delve into the deeper meaning of these hard sayings, then we will truly be taught by God. This is a new edition of His Life Is Mine, updated with a new cover to reflect the canonization of the author to sainthood.