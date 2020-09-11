Orthodox Christian Laity
Vital Resources for Inquirers of the Orthodox Church

Source: St Vladimir’s Seminary Press
The Catechumen Set

 $104.00 for 8 catechetical books
(save $44)

This set is made up of unique catechetical works for families, adults, and general inquirers who are searching for a clear, vivid presentation of the Orthodox Christian faith. It includes The Living God (Vol.1-2), The Orthodox Faith Four Volume Set, and The Incarnate God (Vol.1-2).

COMING SOON!
St Vladimir's Theological Quarterly

After nearly 70 years of continuous publication, the St Vladimir’s Theological Quarterly (SVTQ), under the new editorial leadership of Dr Ionut-Alexandru Tudorie, Academic Dean of St Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary and Professor of Church History, is transitioning from a four-volume quarterly publication to two double volumes, published biannually. The new editorial board includes Rev. Dr Bogdan Bucur, Associate Professor of Patristics, Dr Vitaly Permiakov, Assistant Professor of Liturgical Theology, and Rev. Ignatius Green, Editor & Production Manager of SVS Press.

Click here to subscribe to the new St Vladimir’s Theological Quarterly. The first volume will be released at the end of September and the second in December.

Stay tuned for more information!
The Orthodox Faith Series by Fr Thomas Hopko

 $60.00 for the 4-volume set
(save $16)
The Orthodox Faith series by Fr Thomas Hopko is intended to provide basic, comprehensive information on the faith and life of the Orthodox Church. The series is a brilliant introduction to those new to the Orthodox faith. Each volume tackles topics such as doctrine, scripture, church history, spirituality, and worship in the Orthodox Church.

RECENT RELEASES
Taught by God by Daniel Fanous

Taught by God grapples with the difficult sayings of Christ. The author uses all the resources of the patristic tradition and modern biblical scholarship to put these sayings in a clearer light. If we are able to delve into the deeper meaning of these hard sayings, then we will truly be taught by God.

His Life is Mine by Saint Sophrony
This is a new edition of His Life Is Mine, updated with a new cover to reflect the canonization of the author to sainthood.

SHIPPING NOTICE

Thank you for your prayers and encouragement during this strange time! Due to circumstances out of our control, we are experiencing a number of delays with our shipping services. Please know that we are doing our best – with limited staff – to abide by social distancing expectations, as well as to get shipments out in a timely fashion.

As a general note: if you need to receive your orders by a specific date, we recommend that you order as far in advance as possible and select “priority mail” for shipping.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact us at [email protected]

Thank you for your support of SVS Press and your patience!
Founded in 1968, St Vladimir’s Seminary Press is the largest and most active publisher of Orthodox Christian books in the English language, with over 500 titles in print. SVS Press has achieved a reputation for permitting a free expression of ideas within the breadth of the Orthodox faith, tradition, and history, while insisting on works of theological excellence.

Copyright © 2020 St Vladimir’s Seminary Press. All Rights Reserved.

575 Scarsdale Road
Yonkers NY 10707 USA
www.svspress.com
1-800-204-BOOK (2665)
