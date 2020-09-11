Vital Resources for Inquirers of the Orthodox Church

|
SHIPPING NOTICE
Thank you for your prayers and encouragement during this strange time! Due to circumstances out of our control, we are experiencing a number of delays with our shipping services. Please know that we are doing our best – with limited staff – to abide by social distancing expectations, as well as to get shipments out in a timely fashion.
As a general note: if you need to receive your orders by a specific date, we recommend that you order as far in advance as possible and select “priority mail” for shipping.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact us at [email protected]
Thank you for your support of SVS Press and your patience!