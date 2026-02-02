Volunteers gather at Ground Zero to serve New York’s most vulnerable

Source: Orthodox Observer

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center is expanding its commitment to serving those in need through two ongoing charitable initiatives: the monthly “Feed the Hungry” outreach and the “Share the Warmth” winter coat drive.

The Feed the Hungry ministry brings together volunteers on select Sundays to prepare and distribute warm meals to homeless and food-insecure New Yorkers. Upcoming Feed the Hungry dates for 2026 include March 8, April 19, May 10, and June 14.

Simultaneously, the parish is conducting its “Share the Warmth” coat drive through February 8, collecting scarves, gloves, boots, coats, and canned food items. Designated collection boxes have been placed inside the Shrine, which is open to the public Monday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Rev. Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne Andreas Vithoulkas, Archiepiscopal Vicar and Proistamenos of the Shrine, has emphasized that outreach to the broader community is central to the Shrine’s mission at Ground Zero.

“It is a source of pride and joy for the Greek Orthodox to have this jewel box on Ground Zero in the middle of the World Trade Center,” Fr. Andreas has said. “It glows amid the great, big skyscrapers and is a shining light on the hill for all those to witness, embrace and partake.”

The dual nature of Saint Nicholas—as both a functioning Greek Orthodox parish and a National Shrine memorializing those lost on September 11, 2001—positions it uniquely to serve as a spiritual resource not only for its parishioners but for the broader New York community. The original St. Nicholas Church, founded in 1916, was the only house of worship destroyed in the terrorist attacks.

Parish Council President Christina Halatsis and Executive Director Andrew Veniopoulos oversee the parish’s growing ministries alongside Fr. Andreas.

Those wishing to volunteer or donate to the Feed the Hungry initiative may contact stnicholasvolunteers@gmail.com. The Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine is located at 130 Liberty Street, New York, NY 10006.