Washington state targets priests, confidentiality of confession with discriminatory law

Source: Orthodox Church in America

ADF attorneys file suit on behalf of the Orthodox Church in America and Orthodox Churches, priests over state law that violates constitutional rights

On behalf of Orthodox Churches and priests, Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys, with co-counsel Eric Kniffin and George Ahrend, filed a federal lawsuit on June 16, 2025, to challenge a Washington state law that targets priests by criminalizing their religious obligation to keep confessions confidential. “The First Amendment guarantees that governments cannot single out religious believers for worse treatment,” said ADF Senior Counsel and Vice President of Appellate Advocacy John Bursch. “Washington is targeting priests by compelling them to break the sacred confidentiality of confession while protecting other confidential communications, like those between attorneys and their clients. That’s rank religious discrimination. We are urging the court to swiftly restore this constitutionally protected freedom of churches and priests in Washington state.”

The Orthodox Church in America prayerfully decided to join this action with the support of His Eminence Archbishop Benjamin of San Francisco and the West, whose Diocese includes eight parishes in Washington State, upon review by the Standing Synod of Bishops, chaired by His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon, and the Metropolitan Council.

Orthodox Churches teach that priests have a strict religious duty to maintain the absolute confidentiality of what is disclosed in the sacrament of confession. The purpose of this confidentiality is to protect the penitent and foster a sense of safety and trust, allowing individuals to approach God for forgiveness without fear. Violating this mandatory religious obligation is a canonical crime and a grave sin, with severe consequences for the offending priest, including removal from the priesthood. Washington’s new law also harms members of Orthodox Churches. By piercing the sacramental confidentiality, the law deters believers from confessing certain sins—or even from going to confession at all—and so prevents them from mending their relationship with God.

Every state, including Washington, honors the clergy-penitent privilege, and the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized that the privilege has long been part of common law tradition. Also, like every other state, Washington has a mandatory reporter law that imposes a legal duty on certain persons to file a report with the government when they have reasonable cause to believe that a child has suffered abuse or neglect. And like nearly every other state, Washington’s mandatory reporter law has recognized a clergy-penitent privilege that protects the confidentiality of confession—until now.

In May, Washington passed a law that makes it a crime for priests to fulfill their religious obligation to uphold the confidentiality of confession. That law puts clergy—and only clergy—to an untenable choice: They must obey Washington law and violate their sacred obligation to maintain the confidentiality of confession, or else uphold their religious vow and face criminal penalties.

While the state’s law maintains confidentiality privileges for attorneys and clients; peer supporters; sexual assault advocates; and alcohol and drug recovery sponsors, it does not afford the same privileges to priests, uniquely targeting them for punishment. A single violation can carry up to 364 days in jail, a $5,000 fine, and civil liability. As the lawsuit explains, the Orthodox Churches and priests do not object to alerting authorities when they have genuine concerns about children based on information learned outside the narrow confidentiality of sacramental confession. Indeed, the protection of children is of paramount importance. It is the express goal of the entire Church to provide a safe and healthy environment for all of the faithful of the Orthodox Church in America. The Church laments the sin of sexual misconduct, and will not tolerate sexual misconduct by its clergy or any layperson. Clergy are already required to make such reports under their own bishops’ policies for information learned outside of the narrow confines of sacramental confession. The Churches and priests only request preservation of the longstanding clergy-penitent privilege, as the constitution requires.

ADF attorneys filed the lawsuit, Orthodox Church in America v. Ferguson, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington.

Alliance Defending Freedom is an alliance-building, non-profit legal organization committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, parental rights, and the sanctity of life.

Media inquiries should be forwarded to media@ADFlegal.org.