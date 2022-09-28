[ditty_news_ticker id="27897"] Watch the Recording: Why Are Deaconesses Needed in the Orthodox Church Today
Watch the Recording: Why Are Deaconesses Needed in the Orthodox Church Today

Source: St. Phoebe Center for the Deaconess

Above, left to right: Kristina Baktis, Marilyn Rouvelas, and Elizabeth Prodromou.

The recording of our September 1 event, Why Are Deaconesses Needed in the Church Today is now available for viewing. The event was held to recognize St. Phoebe who is commemorated in the Church on September 3.

Presentations were thoughtful and engaging. Our panelists gave us much to think about, helped us understand what influences the decisions of bishops, and offered new considerations for carrying out our mission.

You may want to gather a group to watch it in someone’s home or at your parish. If you do, please share your thoughts and feedback with us at: [email protected]

