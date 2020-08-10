WE ARE WHAT WE EAT: CONTENDING WITH BIBLICAL ILLITERACY

Source: Oinos Educational Consulting

By Frank Marangos, D.Min., Ed.D., FCEP

“A man can’t be always defending the truth; there must be a time to feed on it.” C.S. Lewis

We are what we eat. If the analogy is true, then Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest provides a stark backdrop to the national chlorosis of reading and its deleterious effects on Biblical literacy.

On July 4, 2020, defending champion and competitive eater Joey Chestnut won the men’s division of Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest by consuming 75 hot dogs. Defending women’s champion Miki Sudo captured the woman’s division by eating 48 1/2 hot dogs in the same time frame. While both contestants used different methods to help swallow the food, the objective of the contest was the same: devour as many hot dogs as you can in 10-minutes!

Held each year on Independence Day, Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest provides a valuable scrim for examining the condition of the nation’s Biblical literacy. More specifically, when coupled with a fascinating Biblical account concerning the nutritional fare of an Old Testament prophetical school, the annual Coney Island event tutors against the casual and hasty methodologies adopted by some seminaries and theological schools for serving God’s Word to the nation’s future faith-based leaders.

America has a literacy problem. Almost fourteen percent (14%) of the adult population cannot read. Data from the Pew Research Center reveals that over a quarter of U.S. adults (27%) have not read a book (print, electronic or audio) in the past year. A 2016 study sponsored by Reading Plus, an adaptive literacy intervention platform, concludes that by the time they finish high school, today’s students will read nineteen percent (19%) slower than their counterparts of fifty years ago. Another survey conducted by a Book Industry Study Group (BISG) similarly concludes that thirty three percent (33%) of high school students and forty four percent (44%) of college graduates will never read another book after leaving school. According to the report, seventy percent (70%) of U.S. adults have not been in a bookstore in the last five years.

While these statistics are troubling, what is more worrisome is the percentage of individuals who neglect the reading of Holy Scripture. Illiteracy isn’t merely a problem for secular society. A far worse kind of incapacity affects the church. While only twenty percent (20%) of Americans claim to have read the entire Bible at least once, merely twenty two percent (22%) say they systematically read through a section of the Bible each day. A third of Americans admit they never read the Bible on their own.

According to a 2018 Barna Research Group Study conducted in partnership with the American Bible Society, while half of Americans consider themselves “Bible readers,” only eight percent (8%) claim “refer to the Bible” three to four times a year. According to study data, sixty percent (60%) of Americans are unable to name even five of the Ten Commandments. “No wonder people break the Ten Commandments all the time,” concludes Barna. They don’t know what they are,”

More troubling, Gallup Analytics reports that fewer than one in four Americans (24%) believe the Bible is “a holy document.” Twenty-six percent (26%) view the Bible as “a book of fables, legends, history and moral precepts recorded by man.” Researchers George Gallup and Jim Castelli put the problem squarely: “Americans revere the Bible, but, by and large, they don’t read it. And because they don’t read it, they have become a nation of biblical illiterates.”

Curiously, in the face of such a troubling assessment, Pew Research reports that half of Americans (49%) say the Bible should have at least “some” influence on U.S. laws, including nearly a quarter (23%) who say it should have “a great deal” of influence. Unfortunately, while many may consider the Bible to be a “source of wisdom,” the 2018 LifeWay Research Report shows that most Americans do not read it on their own. LifeWay concludes that, while the number one predictor of spiritual maturity is reading the Bible on a daily basis, like the Barna Study, only one in five Americans claim to have read the entire Bible at least once in their entire lives.

“Behold, the days are coming,” insists the Old Testament prophet Amos, “when there will be a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the LORD” (Amos 8:11). The aforementioned data indicates that apart from a general neglect of reading, our nation is experiencing the famine of biblical knowledge that Amos predicted. This is a cultural deficiency that must be seriously confronted by (1) individuals, (2) local communities, and (3) institutions of higher theological education. But how should the institutional Church, its members, and leaders remedy the cultural anemia that results from such Biblical privation?

The Old Testament account of the prophet Elisha’s visit to a prophetical school provides a powerful framework for dealing with the nation’s current biblical dearth. Described in the fourth Chapter of the 2nd Book of Kings, the catechetical coterie at Gilgal may be compared to a seminary or theological school of today. While visiting this enclave of young prophets, Elisha discovered that the “students” (sons of the prophets) were hungry (2 Kings 4: 38-44). Since they could not embark on their calling without proper sustenance they looked to Elisha for direction. “Put on a large pot,” he said to his servant, “and prepare a stew for the sons of the prophets” (2 Kings 4:38). Unfortunately, together with healthy ingredients, poisonous gourds (cucumber-like plant) were unwittingly selected and included in the mixture. As a result, when the hungry students began to eat, they cried out, “O man of God, there is death in the pot!” (2 Kings 4:40). To counteract the poison, Elisha instructed the cooks to add flour to the mixture (2 Kings 4:41). The account concludes with the statement: “and there was no harm in the pot.”

Flour (meal) in the Bible is a metaphor for the Word of God. Alternatively, the world after the expulsion of Adam and Eve from Paradise, is characterized as increasingly poisonous. Humanity hungers for the pure Word of God to counteract the world’s toxicity. Consequently, similar to the time of Elisha, contemporary society is experiencing “a dearth in the land” . . . a scriptural famine, that requires faith-based leaders to be fed and, to subsequently, feed others the life-giving nutrients provided by God’s Holy Word. Like the young prophets that were “strengthened” by Elisha’s “potage,” today’s religious leaders must strive to appropriately “serve” the pure Word of God to those who are hungry!

In his article, What are You Eating? Four Kinds of Spiritual Food (2018), Andrew Hunt refers to the Old Testament prophet Ezekiel to illustrate the analogy of eating as the intake of God’s Truth. The prophet was commanded to eat and “fill his belly” with the scroll of God’s Word, which he would then go and declare to Israel. Hunt continues his thesis by quoting the Apostle Peter who urged believers to be like newborn infants that “long for spiritual milk, that by it you may grow up into salvation” (1 Peter 2:2). Drawing on the image of eating, the author outlines four kinds of spiritual food (1) garbage can, (2) junk food, (3) healthy, and (4) nutritious. While emphasizing the need to feed on the healthy and nutritious varieties, he underscores the dangers associated with potage made from the garbage and junk food gourds employed by “false teachers, apostles and prophets” (2 Timothy 4:3-4).

Biblical hunger (illiteracy) is not something new. Early 4th Century Ecclesial leaders were also faced with emphasizing the importance of a well-balance (private and liturgical) scriptural diet. The Archbishop of Constantinople, John Chrysostom, for example, regularly stressed the necessity for the laity to nurture the daily practice of scripture reading in his homilies. “I always entreat you,” he told his flock, “and will not cease entreating you, not only to pay attention here (Church) to what I say, but also when you are at home, to persevere continually in reading the Divine Scriptures.”

Chrysostom contended that “attending to the Holy Scriptures” was more critical for the laity, “for those surrounded by a multitude of cares,” than for those “who have fixed their huts in the wilderness and enjoyed a calm quiet life and great security.” A regular diet of God’s Word, he argued, is for “those tossing in the midst of the sea, driven by a multitude of sins, always in need of the continuous and ceaseless aid of the Scriptures.” In the end, Chrysostom’s counsel is best illustrated in his statement that “it is not possible, not possible for anyone to be saved, without continually taking advantage of spiritual reading.”

Like Chrysostom who described the Scriptures as “medicines for the soul,” Basil the Great (330-379AD) underscored the daily requirement of reading and meditating on the Holy Scriptures. “Any effort to encounter God,” the now famous hierarch of Caesarea explained, “must be preceded by the reading of Scripture . . . without exception! Scripture,” he insisted, “should fill us with awe and wonder.”

Finally, Athanasius, the 4th Century Bishop of Alexandria, emphasized the sufficiency of the Holy Scriptures, “given by inspiration of God, towards the discovery of truth.” Christians should “neither speak nor endure to hear anything in religion that is a stranger to Scripture,” he warned. “It is an evil heart of immodesty to speak those things which are not written.” For Athanasius, the Bible contains “the fountains of salvation, that they who thirst may be satisfied with the living words they contain. In these alone,” he insisted, “is proclaimed the doctrine of godliness.”

The early Christian Patristic consensus concerning the study of Holy Scripture is clear. Without exception, great care should be used when reading, meditating, and applying the message of Scripture in one’s life. The Bible, they cautioned, should not be consumed hastily nor in an overly privatized fashion. On the contrary, feeding on God’s Word is not akin to a hot dog eating contest wherein speed and quantity assure success. Whether in liturgical celebration or in the privacy of one’s home, the message of the Scriptures should be humbly received, with reverence for the consensus of patristic interpretations, and respect for the exegetical truths conveyed.

In the midst of the nation’s ever-increasing levels of biblical illiteracy, therefore, faithful Church leaders would do well to adhere to the early Christian patristic witness and develop appropriate systemic remedies on the personal, communal, and institutional levels. Local communities, as well as theological schools and seminaries should, therefore, address the unhealthy situation by providing comprehensive scriptural diets to their parishioners and students.

“Biblical illiteracy,” insists Mark Steiner, former president of Through the Bible Publishers, “is the single most significant threat to the viability of the Church in America.” In his article, Squaring Off with Biblical Illiteracy (2011), Steiner outlines seven steps that may help religious leaders counteract biblical illiteracy by providing their local church communities with a more solid foundational diet of God’s Word.