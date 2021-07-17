WE WANT TO HEAR FROM THE FAITHFUL: Orthodox Christian & Inter-Christian Marriages

WHO IS OVERSEEING THE SURVEY? Overseeing the development of the Survey process and the groundbreaking seminar curriculum are the Rev. Dr. Thomas FitzGerald and Presvytera Kyriaki FitzGerald. Father Thomas is the former dean and current Professor of Church History and Historical Theology at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology. He has been serving as the long-time Executive Secretary of the Orthodox-Catholic Consultation of North America. Presvytera Kyriaki FitzGerald, M.Div., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Executive Director of Saint Catherine’s Vision, is a former member of the graduate theological faculty at Holy Cross. She is currently serving as a licensed clinical psychologist & pastoral psychotherapist at Pastoral Counseling Services of the South Shore in Hanover, Massachusetts. For many years, she has served as an Orthodox delegate on the Faith and Order Commission of the World Council of Churches representing the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. We have also invited Rev. Dr. Philip Halikias, the author of the newly released, The Home Church: Healing the Schism and Enhancing Attachment , to collaborate with us as we move forward with this pioneering, Pan-Orthodox initiative. Father Philip is the pastor of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Manchester, NH. He also serves as Special Assistant to the COO of Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology.