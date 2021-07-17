Orthodox Christian Laity

WE WANT TO HEAR FROM THE FAITHFUL: Orthodox Christian & Inter-Christian Marriages

Orthodox News, Orthodox News Top Stories

Source: Saint Catherine’s Vision

Saint Catherine’s Vision (SCV) has been developing a two-part, ground-breaking public service ministry or diakonima.  The first part consists of a survey designed to invite members of the ordained clergy and faithful to relate their practical experience concerning Orthodox Inter-Christian Marriages. The second part involves the creation of a time-limited pilot program intended to offer an initial, yet direct, pastoral, and educational response to these concerns.

The survey is designed to give a qualitative Orthodox Christian overview of fundamental pastoral observations regarding OICM as acknowledged by members of the clergy and the faithful across the jurisdictions. The findings will be used to complete the preparations for a 6 to 8-week teleconferencing seminar curriculum for enhancing the spiritual lives of couples and family members who immediately comprise the “home church” of an OICM.

SURVEY FOR THE FAITHFUL

SURVEY FOR CLERGY

With God’s help and the insights gained through this new Survey, we look forward to completing the curriculum for SCV’s upcoming OICM pilot, teleconferencing seminar series. We sincerely hope and pray this upcoming diakonima helps educate, cultivate awareness of Orthodox Christian “phronema”, offer spiritual support, and facilitate healthy, growing relationships “in the ‘home church’ and beyond”, particularly among those persons directly impacted by Orthodox Inter-Christian marriage.

WHO IS OVERSEEING THE SURVEY?

Overseeing the development of the Survey process and the groundbreaking seminar curriculum are the Rev. Dr. Thomas FitzGerald and Presvytera Kyriaki FitzGerald. Father Thomas is the former dean and current Professor of Church History and Historical Theology at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology. He has been serving as the long-time Executive Secretary of the Orthodox-Catholic Consultation of North America. Presvytera Kyriaki FitzGerald, M.Div., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Executive Director of Saint Catherine’s Vision, is a former member of the graduate theological faculty at Holy Cross. She is currently serving as a licensed clinical psychologist & pastoral psychotherapist at Pastoral Counseling Services of the South Shore in Hanover, Massachusetts. For many years, she has served as an Orthodox delegate on the Faith and Order Commission of the World Council of Churches representing the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.

We have also invited Rev. Dr. Philip Halikias, the author of the newly released, The Home Church: Healing the Schism and Enhancing Attachmentto collaborate with us as we move forward with this pioneering, Pan-Orthodox initiative. Father Philip is the pastor of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Manchester, NH. He also serves as Special Assistant to the COO of Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION!

 

