Young Adults: Join the Telos Project Response Team

Dear Orthodox Young Adults,

My name is Billy Tabrizi (CrossRoad ’08) and along with Kosta Nicolozakes (Telos Project, St George Chicago), we are reaching out today in the hopes of rallying some young adults together to help our parishes and communities during COVID-19. It seems like so many of us are already helping our parishes in this new online world, and we think we can come together to make an even bigger difference.

Many parishes are worried: parishioners need help, parishes aren’t sure how they are going to pay their bills, and ministries need to be reimagined in an online world. Some of them are getting help, and many are asking for more help.

As young adults, we think this is our moment, and if we work together across all our groups and communities we represent, we can make a big impact. We are hoping to call every Orthodox parish, see what they need, and connect them to a Genius Bar of sorts to get help. Plus, we can tell amazing stories.

If you have some time to give, we would love for you to sign up to help a team below:

The Callers: Check in directly on 5-10 parishes in your local area. We have surveyed parishes and know some that need help – we need your help to make the calls.

Genius Bar: The IT and Finance “Help Desk” – are you super techy or do you know business well? Once we start making calls, parishes will ask for us to help set up PayPal or talk through financial resources. We need you to be their liaison, and we will give you what you need so you can help them succeed.

The Showcasers: While some parishes are struggling, there are also many parishes doing spectacular things during these unprecedented times. We need to share their stories and get creative in a digital way to help these bright spots shine and inspire other parishes. Help them tell their story!

Finally, if you know of some amazing work happening (and work you are already doing) related to the crisis, let us know on the same form. We’d love to learn from you and share your ideas with our community of young adults.

Shoot us an email with any questions. Once you sign up, we will follow up with details about how to move forward with this project. And please feel free to forward to friends!

Sincerely,

Kosta Nicolozakes and Billy Tabrizi

Telos Project

Office of Vocation & Ministry

Hellenic College Holy Cross

50 Goddard Ave

Brookline MA 02445