IPAs 2025 Year in Review

Source: Assembly of Bishops: Inter-Parish Associations
With great joy, the Assembly of Bishops’ Inter-Parish Associations ministry announces the establishment of 6 new Inter-Parish Associations in 2025.
These areas include:
Denver, Colorado
Indianapolis, Indiana
Northern New Jersey
Manhattan, New York City
Worcester, Massachusetts
Youngstown, Ohio
Inter-Parish Associations promote communication, camaraderie, and cooperation across Orthodox Christian parishes of all jurisdictions in a given geographical area. They are local (city/town level), parishes are the Members, and their leadership includes both clergy and laity. Their purpose is to break down barriers across Orthodox Christian jurisdictions and, as a unified Orthodox Christian community, witness Christ’s love in local society.
