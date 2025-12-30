IPAs 2025 Year in Review

Close Menu
    Governance & Unity News, Governance Top Stories

    Source: Assembly of Bishops: Inter-Parish Associations

    With great joy, the Assembly of Bishops’ Inter-Parish Associations ministry announces the establishment of 6 new Inter-Parish Associations in 2025.

    These areas include:

    Denver, Colorado
    Indianapolis, Indiana
    Northern New Jersey
    Manhattan, New York City
    Worcester, Massachusetts
    Youngstown, Ohio

    Inter-Parish Associations promote communication, camaraderie, and cooperation across Orthodox Christian parishes of all jurisdictions in a given geographical area. They are local (city/town level), parishes are the Members, and their leadership includes both clergy and laity. Their purpose is to break down barriers across Orthodox Christian jurisdictions and, as a unified Orthodox Christian community, witness Christ’s love in local society.

    Interested in learning more or starting an IPA? assemblyofbishops.org/ipa

