IPAs 2025 Year in Review

Source: Assembly of Bishops: Inter-Parish Associations

With great joy, the Assembly of Bishops’ Inter-Parish Associations ministry announces the establishment of 6 new Inter-Parish Associations in 2025.

These areas include:

Denver, Colorado

Indianapolis, Indiana

Northern New Jersey

Manhattan, New York City

Worcester, Massachusetts

Youngstown, Ohio

Inter-Parish Associations promote communication, camaraderie, and cooperation across Orthodox Christian parishes of all jurisdictions in a given geographical area. They are local (city/town level), parishes are the Members, and their leadership includes both clergy and laity. Their purpose is to break down barriers across Orthodox Christian jurisdictions and, as a unified Orthodox Christian community, witness Christ’s love in local society.

Interested in learning more or starting an IPA? assemblyofbishops.org/ipa