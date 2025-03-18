New Archbishop of Albania Elected Metropolitan Joan of Korçë to be enthroned March 29

Source: Orthodox Christian Mission Center

On March 16, 2025, the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Autocephalous Church of Albania elected Metropolitan Joan of Korçë as the new Archbishop of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania, with his enthronement scheduled for March 29, 2025. This significant event marks a new chapter for the Orthodox Church of Albania following the profound legacy of His Beatitude Archbishop Anastasios, of blessed memory.

Archbishop-elect Joan, a native of Tirana who served alongside Archbishop Anastasios for over 30 years in Albania, is celebrated for his deep commitment to dialogue and education, often representing the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Albania in international settings. The Archbishop-elect is also a graduate of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Brookline, Massachusetts and is fluent in several languages. The Orthodox Christian Mission Center looks forward to continuing to support the efforts of the Church of Albania, in close cooperation with her newly elected primate, with whom we have collaborated over the past three decades.

