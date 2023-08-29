New Dh25m St George Orthodox Cathedral in Abu Dhabi to open in May

Source: The National

by Anjana Sankar

New facility to cater for increase in worshippers

The St George Orthodox Cathedral building in Mushrif was demolished in September last year. A foundation stone was laid for the new one and construction started in December.

Church authorities said nearly 40 per cent of the building work is complete. Meanwhile, regular services are being held in a purpose-built hall next to the construction site.

Rev Father Eldho Paul, the vicar at St George’s, told The National that worshippers will be able to pray in the new cathedral by May next year.

With an estimated cost of Dh25 million, the project is being fully funded by the church members.

It recently received a Dh1 million donation from prominent Indian businessman Yusuff Ali, chairman of the retail giant LuLu Group.

“I have no words to thank our community members who are fully behind this project,” Fr Paul said.

Second phase of the construction work is underway and is expected to be completed by May 2024. Photo: St George’s Church

“But my biggest gratitude is for the leadership of this country that has set an example for tolerance and religious coexistence for the rest of the world.”

The UAE, which has a diverse population of more than 200 nationalities from different religious and ethnic backgrounds, offers freedom to practise different faiths.

There are approximately 40 churches of various denominations in the UAE, including three Hindu temples, a Sikh temple and a Buddhist temple.

First phase complete

The old St George’s Orthodox Church was demolished in September 2022. Photo: St George’s Church

The first phase of construction, which cost approximately Dh9 million and includes a parsonage block, vicar’s accommodation, VIP rooms, offices, meeting rooms, storage and infrastructure for water and electricity supply and a boundary wall, is complete.

The second phase, the main cathedral building, will cost Dh16 million.

Fr Paul said a larger building was needed to cater for the increase in worshippers.

Currently, the church serves about 1,600 to 1,800 families, with more than 6,000 worshippers attending weekly services. The new cathedral will have capacity for more than 2,000 people.