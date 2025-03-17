St Catherine’s Circle: Lenten Lectures on Tuesdays at 2:00 pm Eastern

Source: Institute for Orthodox Christian Studies Cambridge

We are delighted to present this forthcoming series of Lenten lectures entitled ‘St Catherine’s Circle’.

St Catherine’s Circle honours the memory and example of our patron saint by celebrating the contributions of contemporary Orthodox women in scholarship, teaching and intellectual enquiry.

This series of talks from women scholars will offer something for everyone: whether you want to deepen your understanding of Orthodox Christian faith and practice, discover little-known stories from the Church’s history and contemporary life, or explore the insights that the Orthodox tradition can bring to current debates and concerns.

Lectures will take place on Tuesdays, between 6.00-7.30 GMT/BST.

All Lectures will be available online via the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84590091799

The speakers and themes are:

18 March [online] Dr Vasiliki Fotinis: ‘Reading and living the Psalms together‘

Dr Vasiliki Tsigas-Fotinis is a creative educator and independent scholar, currently teaching General Psychology at the County College of Morris, New Jersey. She holds a Masters in Bilingual/Bicultural Education and has served on the Orthodox Christian Education Commission (OCEC) in the USA, and as High School Curriculum Coordinator for the Department of Religious Education of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

25 March [in person and online] Dr Elena Narinskaya, ‘Suffering Spirit: A Theological Contemplation on Mother Maria Skobtsova’s Poem “Duhov Den” (“Day of the Spirit”)’

Abstract: By situating Mother Maria’s reflections within the historical and personal contexts of Russia and Europe—both of which shaped her life—this study aims to articulate her unique theological vision. Furthermore, we will highlight the contemporary relevance of her prophetic and theological insights, considering their implications for present-day spiritual and social realities. By engaging with her work, this research offers an opportunity to view the pivotal events of the twentieth century through the eyes of a theologian, poet, and martyr while also drawing connections to ongoing challenges in the modern world.

See further the forthcoming article: Narinskaya E. ‘Suffering Spirit: Theological Contemplation on the Mystery of the Double-Edged Sword and Sorrow in Mother Maria’s Poem Duhov Den.’ Theology: Theory and Practice, 2025, vol. 4, no. 1, pp. 5–31. DOI: 10.24412/2949- 3951-2025-0010 https://theoltp.com/issue-2025-4-1

Dr Elena Narinskaya is an Academic Researcher in Abrahamic Religions and associate member of the Department of Theology and Religion, University of Oxford. She is also the founding director of Women’s Ministries Initiative, http://orthodox-wmi.life/

1 April [online] Dr Aleksandra Stevanovic: ‘Facing the Digital: Orthodox and Ethical Perspectives on the Rise of AI‘

Dr. Aleksandra Stevanovic is a Research Associate at the University of Kragujevac, Serbia, and an Adjunct Professor at Woxsen University in India. Her academic research relates to the anthropology of technology, theology and technology relations, and AI ethics. She has participated in over thirty national and international conferences and delivered lectures in Serbia, India, Greece, Lebanon, Poland, and the United States of America.

8 April [in person and online] Mariamni Plested (PhD Candidate in Philosophy at Marquette University; Iconographer-in-residence and Site Manager, St Seraphim’s Museum and Trust, Walsingham): ‘St Ephrem the Syrian and theological language‘

In-person events will be followed by light refreshments and a chance to continue the discussion informally.

*We hope that Dr Romina Istratii’s ‘The Third Way: Walking in Singlehood in the World, An Orthodox Christian’s Reflections’ will be presented later in the year. Please sign up to our email newsletter, What’s On @IOCS?, to keep abreast of this and other developments.