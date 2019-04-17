Source: Project Mexico

“Hosanna! Blessed is he that comes in the Name of the Lord, the King of Israel!”

In advance of the Great and Holy Week, we have begun our Annual Pascha Challenge.

Last spring, friends and supporters came together and gave generously in support of our Pascha Feast at St. Innocent Orphanage. Our community was able to celebrate at the Ranch because of their generosity.

This Pascha, you can help us provide family, education, and hope for our boys at St. Innocent Orphanage and Project Mexico.

There are two ways you can join us this year.

During this time of spiritual renewal, please consider sponsoring a Pascha plate or giving a donation below.

Many Blessings,

Fr. Demetrios

James P. Andrews, Executive Director