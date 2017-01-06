Out of the Flames: Preserving the Manuscript Heritage of Endangered Syriac Christianity in the Middle East

Monday, February 6, 2017 6 p.m., Lincoln Center Campus
South Lounge Lowenstein Building Plaza Level
113 West 60th Street, New YorkLecture by Columba Stewart, O.S.B., professor of theology and executive director of the Hill Museum and Manuscript Library at St. John’s University, Collegeville, Minnesota
Syriac Christians have a manuscript heritage that is among the richest in the Christian world. But they are also one of the most vulnerable minorities in the Middle East. This lecture will cover the significance of Syriac Christianity as a counterpoint to historically dominant Greek and Latin Christian cultures, as well as current efforts to prevent Syriac Christian manuscripts from being destroyed.
Dr. Columba Stewart, OSB, a Benedictine monk as well as one of the world’s leading experts in Syriac Christianity, has written extensively on early monastic history and on exchanges among Syriac, Greek, and Latin monastic cultures. For more than a decade he has led a major effort to preserve the manuscript heritage of Christians and Muslim communities threatened by war and globalization.
We are pleased to welcome back to Fordham University the Reverend Gerald Blaszczak, SJ, who will provide the introduction. “Father Gerry,” as he is known, was a catalyst in the creation of the Orthodox Christian Studies program at Fordham University.