Out of the Flames: Preserving the Manuscript Heritage of Endangered Syriac Christianity in the Middle East

Syriac Christians have a manuscript heritage that is among the richest in the Christian world. But they are also one of the most vulnerable minorities in the Middle East. This lecture will cover the significance of Syriac Christianity as a counterpoint to historically dominant Greek and Latin Christian cultures, as well as current efforts to prevent Syriac Christian manuscripts from being destroyed. Dr. Columba Stewart, OSB, a Benedictine monk as well as one of the world’s leading experts in Syriac Christianity, has written extensively on early monastic history and on exchanges among Syriac, Greek, and Latin monastic cultures. For more than a decade he has led a major effort to preserve the manuscript heritage of Christians and Muslim communities threatened by war and globalization. We are pleased to welcome back to Fordham University the Reverend Gerald Blaszczak, SJ, who will provide the introduction. “Father Gerry,” as he is known, was a catalyst in the creation of the Orthodox Christian Studies program at Fordham University. This lecture is part of the Syriac Studies Series of the Orthodox Christian Studies Center of Fordham University, with additional support provided by the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and the Department of Theology of Fordham University. Light refreshments provided. For more information, please contact Lisa Radakovich Holsberg at lholsberg@fordham.edu or 718-817-3290.