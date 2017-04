Source: Romanian Orthodox Episcopate of America

The book “Treasures of Romanian Christianity: Hesychast Tradition and Culture,” written by Metropolitan Serafim Joanta, will be available for free in e-book (Amazon Kindle) format on Lazarus Saturday, Palm Sunday and on Holy Pascha (April 8-9, 16, 2017) at the the following link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00IQJYTYK.