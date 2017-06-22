Publication of Official List of Candidates Eligible for Election to the Office of Metropolitan or Auxiliary Bishop

THE TIME FOR ORTHODOX UNITY IS NOW!
By on Governance & Unity News, Governance Top Stories

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

NEW YORK – In accordance with Article 14 of the Charter of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and the pertinent Regulations of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America (Advisory and Consultative Role in Hierarchical Elections) and in light of the vacancy in the Holy Metropolis of Chicago, the Archdiocese publishes the list of candidates eligible for election to the Office of Metropolitan or Auxiliary Bishop. The list includes the names of Auxiliary Bishops, in order of ordination to the Episcopacy; and the names of other clergy in alphabetical order. This list has recently been duly ratified by the Ecumenical Patriarchate with an official document dated March 1st, 2017 and under protocol number 37.

1) Auxiliary bishops (in order of ordination to the Episcopacy)
His Grace Bishop Andonios of  Phasiane
His Grace Bishop Demetrios of  Mokissos
His Grace Bishop Sevastianos of  Zela
His Grace Bishop Apostolos of  Medeia

2) Archimandrites (in alphabetical order)
V. Rev. Archimandrite Dionysios Anagnostopoulos
V. Rev. Archimandrite Timothy Bakakos
V. Rev. Archimandrite Vasilios Bassakyros
V. Rev. Archimandrite Ambrosios Bitziadis (Bowers)
V. Rev. Archimandrite John E. Constantine
V. Rev. Archimandrite Joachim A. Cotsonis
V. Rev. Archimandrite Nektarios Cottros
V . Rev. Archimandrite Damaskinos V. Ganas
V. Rev. Archimandrite Philip Koufos
V. Rev. Archimandrite Gerasimos Makris
V. Rev. Archimandrite Stavroforos Mamaies
V. Rev. Archimandrite Constantine Moralis
V. Rev. Archimandrite Makarios J. Niakaros
V. Rev. Archimandrite George Nikas
V. Rev. Archimandrite Chrysostom Panos
V. Rev. Archimandrite Christodoulos Papadeas
V. Rev. Archimandrite Nektarios Papazafiropoulos
V. Rev. Archimandrite Eugene N. Pappas
V. Rev. Archimandrite Seraphim P. Poulos
V. Rev. Archimandrite Nektarios Serfes
V. Rev. Archimandrite Nathanael Symeonides
V. Rev. Archimandrite Agathonikos Wilson

3) Presbyters (in alphabetical order)
Rev. Fr. E. Kyprianos Bouboutsis
Rev. Fr. Athanasios DeMedeiros
Rev. Fr. Sokratis Dimitriadis
Rev. Economos Christopher Flesoras
Rev. Fr. Eudokimos-Martin Harding
V. Rev. Archimandrite Andrew Mahaleres
Rev. Fr. Christodoulos Margellos
Rev. Fr. Galenos John Pilafas
Rev. Fr. Polykarpos Steve
Rev. Fr. Michael Ziebarth

