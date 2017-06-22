Publication of Official List of Candidates Eligible for Election to the Office of Metropolitan or Auxiliary Bishop

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

NEW YORK – In accordance with Article 14 of the Charter of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and the pertinent Regulations of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America (Advisory and Consultative Role in Hierarchical Elections) and in light of the vacancy in the Holy Metropolis of Chicago, the Archdiocese publishes the list of candidates eligible for election to the Office of Metropolitan or Auxiliary Bishop. The list includes the names of Auxiliary Bishops, in order of ordination to the Episcopacy; and the names of other clergy in alphabetical order. This list has recently been duly ratified by the Ecumenical Patriarchate with an official document dated March 1st, 2017 and under protocol number 37.

1) Auxiliary bishops ( in order of ordination to the Episcopacy)

His Grace Bishop Andonios of Phasiane

His Grace Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos

His Grace Bishop Sevastianos of Zela

His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia

2) Archimandrites ( in alphabetical order)

V. Rev. Archimandrite Dionysios Anagnostopoulos

V. Rev. Archimandrite Timothy Bakakos

V. Rev. Archimandrite Vasilios Bassakyros

V. Rev. Archimandrite Ambrosios Bitziadis (Bowers)

V. Rev. Archimandrite John E. Constantine

V. Rev. Archimandrite Joachim A. Cotsonis

V. Rev. Archimandrite Nektarios Cottros

V . Rev. Archimandrite Damaskinos V. Ganas

V. Rev. Archimandrite Philip Koufos

V. Rev. Archimandrite Gerasimos Makris

V. Rev. Archimandrite Stavroforos Mamaies

V. Rev. Archimandrite Constantine Moralis

V. Rev. Archimandrite Makarios J. Niakaros

V. Rev. Archimandrite George Nikas

V. Rev. Archimandrite Chrysostom Panos

V. Rev. Archimandrite Christodoulos Papadeas

V. Rev. Archimandrite Nektarios Papazafiropoulos

V. Rev. Archimandrite Eugene N. Pappas

V. Rev. Archimandrite Seraphim P. Poulos

V. Rev. Archimandrite Nektarios Serfes

V. Rev. Archimandrite Nathanael Symeonides

V. Rev. Archimandrite Agathonikos Wilson

3) Presbyters ( in alphabetical order)

Rev. Fr. E. Kyprianos Bouboutsis

Rev. Fr. Athanasios DeMedeiros

Rev. Fr. Sokratis Dimitriadis

Rev. Economos Christopher Flesoras

Rev. Fr. Eudokimos-Martin Harding

V. Rev. Archimandrite Andrew Mahaleres

Rev. Fr. Christodoulos Margellos

Rev. Fr. Galenos John Pilafas

Rev. Fr. Polykarpos Steve

Rev. Fr. Michael Ziebarth