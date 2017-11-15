St. Vladimir’s Seminary seeks Academic Dean

Source: Orthodox Church in America

YONKERS, NY [OCA] The Board of Trustees of Saint Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary, Yonkers, NY, announces a vacancy in the office of Academic Dean. Applications, nominations, and expressions of interest for the position are now being accepted by a select Search Committee. The Search Committee seeks a visionary and inspiring Academic Dean with the skills, energy, and experience to advance the academic mission and current programs of the Seminary as well as to develop new programs to meet the needs of the Church and the world in the 21st century. The Chair of the Search Committee is His Beatitude, Metropolitan Tikhon.

Saint Vladimir’s Seminary is a pan-Orthodox graduate school of theology within the canonical jurisdiction of the Orthodox Church in America, and is located in Westchester County, 20 miles north of New York City. The seminary seeks to serve the Orthodox Church through theological education and scholarship. It educates future priests and Church leaders and contributes directly to Orthodox theology through the scholarly activities of its faculty. The seminary’s programs are registered by the New York State Education Department and are accredited nationally by the Association of Theological Schools in the United States and Canada. The seminary grants the degrees of Doctor of Ministry (D.Min.), Master of Theology (Th.M.), Master of Divinity (M.Div.), and Master of Arts (M.A.).

The Academic Dean of Saint Vladimir’s Seminary is the Chief Academic Officer, whose primary responsibilities are to lead and supervise the faculty and to oversee all academic activities of the seminary, under the supervision of the President of the Seminary. The Academic Dean is appointed by the Board of Trustees and reports directly to the President of the Seminary.

Interested candidates are invited to review requirements and the full search profile on the seminary web site. Qualified applicants should send a letter of interest detailing their background and experience as related to the position description to His Beatitude, Metropolitan Tikhon either by post to PO Box 675, Syosset, NY 11791–0675 or by email to deansearch@oca.org by January 31, 2018. Please include a statement of intent, Curriculum Vitae, and three references. The Search Committee will request further documentation from candidates as necessary. General queries about the application process may be directed to deansearch@oca.org.