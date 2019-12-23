Ancient Faith Today returns to the airwaves!

With fond and respectful memories of internet radio pioneer Kevin Allen, Ancient Faith Radio will once again be broadcasting the live call-in program Ancient Faith Today. Hosted now by Fr. Thomas Soroka, priest at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, whose podcasts The Path and Sermons from St. Nicholas can currently be heard on AFR, the show will focus on the pressing current events with which Orthodox Christians must contend on a daily basis.

The first episode will air on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 9:00 PM Eastern, and focus on church unity, an issue that Kevin Allen was very passionate about. Like all of AFR live programming, the show can be heard on our streaming talk channel: https://www.ancientfaith.com/ radio. To hear the original Ancient Faith Today and get a sense of its focus, please go to https://www.ancientfaith.com/ podcasts/aftoday. We are so excited to present this, our sixth live show, in the new year. The call-in number is 1-855-237-2346. Please listen and participate!