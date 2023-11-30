Chairman of Leadership 100 Travels to the Phanar in Support of H.E. Elpidophoros

Source: The National Herald

By Theodore Kalmoukos

BOSTON – The Chairman of Leadership 100, Demetrios Logothetis, is traveling to Constantinople to deliver a letter from the organization in of support for Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. Logothetis is expected to meet with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Friday morning, December 1, 2023 at the Phanar to personally deliver the letter and speak in support of the Archbishop.

According to information obtained by The National Herald, members of Leadership 100 from three different parts of the United State were informed about this initiative by members of the Executive Committee of Leadership 100. The decision was made on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, during a teleconference with members of the Executive Committee, initiated by Logothetis to discuss the issue of the organization’s grants for the programs and ministries of the Archdiocese.

He also informed the body that he withdrew his candidacy for the presidency of Hellenic College – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, as reported by The National Herald and confirmed by Logothetis in his interview with the paper.

Among the topics discussed Logothetis also addressed the issue of concerns expressed in some quarters, in Greece and the United States, about Archbishop Elpidophoros, and asked the officials of Leadership 100 to take a position.

As stated by Leadership 100 members to TNH, Logothetis also intends to travel to Athens from Constantinople to take care of private obligations, but he will also seek to meet with government officials. Members of the organization told The National Herald that a substantial amount of time was devoted to the matter during the meeting, where it was emphasized that information should not be leaked to TNH.

Meanwhile, a campaign is underway by employees of the Archdiocese to support Archbishop Elpidophoros through the writing and sending of letters and other methods, unofficially providing information off the record to some low-caliber news outlets in the United States and in Greece which have been enlisted in the service of Elpidophoros and also in an effort to hurt the reputation of TNH.

A phone message to Logothetis remained unanswered at the completion of this article.