Christmas Greetings to our Orthodox brothers and sisters, and OCL members and supporters

Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

May the Good Lord bless you abundantly with Health, Happiness, Joy, and Prosperity, immersing ourselves in His Love and Wisdom during this blessed Nativity Season and the coming New Year. We pray that He will bless OCL and our efforts to restore proper order to His Church in America and across the world. May He enlighten His Hierarchy, Clergy, and Laity to be diligent, obedient, and united in pursuing the fulfillment of His will.

I thank you all for your continued interest and support of OCL and its most worthy mission. For the past 36 years, OCL has worked very hard to educate Orthodox Christians in America regarding the importance of a completely Accountable, Transparent, United, Autocephalous Church, embracing and utilizing the unlimited talents of faithful Orthodox laity in America. The list of publications, nationwide educational conferences, website quality and content, is unmatched in the Orthodox world. OCL will continue this effort, with your continued support.

We would welcome your increased participation. We are making a concerted effort to add devoted and talented new Board members in the coming year. If you are in harmony with OCL’s long-standing and unchanging goals, we are respectfully asking that you consider joining our Board of Directors. I can promise you it will be a very rewarding, challenging, and fulfilling experience. Please feel free to contact me directly if you are feeling a tingle in your heart and soul. My cell phone is 801-808-1667, and my email is [email protected].

Thanks to all, have a fun and Blessed Christmas, and God Bless all.

In Christ,

Bill Souvall

OCL President