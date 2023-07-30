Dormition Fast Meditations

Source: St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary

We are preparing to enter the fast before the Dormition of Our Most Holy Lady, the Mother of God. St Symeon of Thessalonica writes that the Dormition Fast “was established in honor of the Mother of God the Word; who, foreknowing her repose, ascetically labored and fasted for us as always, although she was holy and immaculate and had no need for fasting.”

St Vladimir’s Seminary invites you to join us in prayer, meditation, and fasting during this time. To help you along this journey, we would like to give you this gift. A gift we hope will strengthen and encourage you.

Meditations on the Dormition of Our Most Holy Lady, the Mother of God is an email collection of inspired writings from holy fathers, priests, and scholars. Each email includes a meditation and scriptural readings for each day.

From August 1 through August 15, you will receive daily emails with beautiful meditations that look toward the remembrance of the Theotokos. When you sign up, you will also receive an eBook with all the meditations and scripture readings.