Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Holy Eparchial Synod Communique

Holy Eparchial Synod

New York, March 27, 2024

Communique

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presided today over the session of the Holy Eparchial Synod meeting, which convened via teleconference, in order to appoint, in accordance with the current Charter of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, the Locum Tenens of the now vacant Holy Metropolis of Denver, following the submission of the resignation of His Eminence Metropolitan Isaiah and his subsequent election by the Holy and Sacred Synod (March 23, 2024) as Metropolitan of Lystra.

After discussions, His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago was appointed as the Locum Tenens of the Holy Metropolis of Denver until the enthronement of the successor of His Eminence Metropolitan Isaiah of Lystra.

The preparation of the list of three names (the triprosopon) through which the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate will elect the next Metropolitan of Denver will take place at a forthcoming session of the Holy Eparchial Synod.

