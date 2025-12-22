Greek Orthodox Archdiocese Office of National Ministries launches survey to support parish ministries

Source: Orthodox Observer

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has embarked on a landmark survey with the aim of equipping parish clergy, ministry leaders, and ministry workers to build up healthy parish communities (cf. Ephesians 4:12). The study, launched on December 1, is designed to bring parish voices to the forefront and guide Archdiocesan ministry support, resources, and investment where they will most effectively strengthen parish life.

“Our parishes are the heartbeat of our Archdiocese,” said His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. “As the Apostle Paul wrote to the Ephesians, ‘Speaking the truth in love, we will grow to become in every respect the mature body of him who is the head, that is, Christ.’ This survey is an opportunity for every ministry leader to share insights that will help us strengthen our witness and service. Your voice matters, and together we will build a stronger future for our Church.”

The national survey establishes a feedback mechanism with parish communities and pivots the national ministries into a more strategic, data-driven, decision-making approach in the life of the Church. The Archdiocesan Office of National Ministries, re-established by Archbishop Elpidophoros earlier this year to coordinate the Archdiocesan Ministries, is embracing a more systematic approach—one that listens carefully to the voices of clergy and laity and uses empirical data to inform strategic planning, budgeting, and ministry development.

Who designed the survey?

CARA (Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate), a nationally recognized, non-profit research center affiliated with Georgetown University, designed the anonymous survey following an RFP process. Since 1964, CARA has specialized in social scientific research for churches, faith-based organizations, and ministries. CARA’s reputation for methodological rigor and confidentiality made the Georgetown-affiliated research center it an ideal partner for the initiative.

CARA will administer and analyze the survey results to ensure all responses are anonymous so clergy and parish leaders can provide thoughtful and candid insights.

How was the survey designed?

CARA convened confidential, diverse focus groups in late summer as part of the survey design process. Focus group participants reflected every facet of the Archdiocese, consisting of Metropolitans from the Holy Eparchial Synod; clergy from the Archdiocesan Presbyters Council (APC); Metropolis ministry representatives; leaders from national organizations and institutions such as Philoptochos, Hellenic College and Holy Cross (HCHC), and Leadership 100; chairs of the Archdiocesan Council ministry committees; and parish ministry leaders from a diverse set of parishes and demographics specifically selected by each Metropolis. This collaborative approach provided a forum to hear about the parish needs—large and small, urban and rural—from across the country.

What areas are covered in the survey?

The national survey focuses on ministry topics that the National Ministries can impact, such as:

Ministry support for clergy

Parish health and growth

Leadership development and training

Marriage and family

Religious education of youth, adults, and converts.

Youth and young adult ministries

Internet Ministries, digital resources, and mobile tools

Music ministry and liturgical worship engagement

Generosity, stewardship, and planned giving

Outreach, evangelism, and missions

Hellenic education and culture

Parish Council training and support

Parish ministry leader support, training, and services

How are ministry leaders participating?

Clergy have received communications from the Metropolises, Archdiocesan Presbyters Council, and CARA with instructions on how to participate in the survey. Clergy have also been asked to distribute the survey to their local parish ministry leaders. Additional ministry leaders, recommended by the metropolises, have also been invited. This thorough process ensures feedback comes directly from those engaged in ministry work at the local level.

When and where will the results be published?

The survey’s design studies the efficacy of investments across several areas to optimize future investment in and deployment of these support services. The survey results will be shared with the Archdiocesan Council during their scheduled spring meeting followed by an open dialogue at the Clergy–Laity Congress, where one of CARA’s senior researchers will present the findings to delegates. A summary report will also be published through the Orthodox Observer, the Archdiocese website, and other official channels, ensuring that the faithful remain informed and engaged in this process.

How will the data be used?

The CARA survey’s data is intended to serve as a strategic tool designed to help the Archdiocese, metropolises, clergy, and ministry leaders understand the realities of parish life in 2025 and beyond. By gathering insights from those who serve at the front lines—priests, pastoral assistants, youth ministers, educators, and ministry leaders of all kinds—the Archdiocese seeks to identify what is working, what needs improvement, and where resources should be directed. A particular focus of the survey initiative is ways to foster strong Orthodox Christian households, enhancing the worship experience in the local community, and ideas to provide ongoing support and training to ministry leaders.

The survey results will also help the Archdiocese better understand some parish realities such as the opportunity and blessing of new converts; the importance of parish physical and online safety; and identify the relevant tools and services clergy and ministry leaders need.

The Office of National Ministries has made opening lanes of dialogue and collaboration at the Metropolis, parish, and affiliated organizational levels as part of its operational framework. The national survey is another tangible aspect of that effort.

The national survey closes on January 6, 2026.