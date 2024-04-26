Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago 2023 Annual Impact Report “Embracing Our Christ-Centered Vision”

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago today released its 2023 Annual Impact Report entitled “Embracing Our Christ-Centered Vision.”

First released in 2021, the Annual Impact Report’s original purpose is to share the data, information, and trends related to the sacramental, ministerial, and financial health of the Metropolis of Chicago and its parishes.

“The current vitality of the Metropolis of Chicago, as expressed in our Annual Impact Report, flows from many sources but, above all, it comes from our clergy and laity centering Christ in their lives every day. It is my deep-seated belief that our Holy Metropolis and its parishes will thrive beyond estimation the more we practice a Christ-centered way of life at home, in our churches, and in our communities,” said His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael, “As I look back at what we were able to accomplish last year, I take it as an unmistakable sign of hope that, because we choose to continue doing Christ’s work, our parishes will grow, our communities will be vibrant, and our Church will flourish as a result.”

Read the report here.