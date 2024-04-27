Upcoming Webinar: The Need for the Female Diaconate (May 19 – 7 pm Eastern)

Source: St. Phoebe Center for the Deaconess

St. Phoebe Center Zoom Event – Sunday, May 19, 7 pm Eastern

(Sunday of the Myrrhbearers)

Does the Church really need a female diaconate? Couldn’t lay people just do this type of work? These are questions that have been posed to us. While the St. Phoebe Center wholeheartedly supports lay ministry in the Church, we also acknowledge a place for ordained ministry as well. This seminar will focus on the question of the diaconate more broadly as well as the female diaconate specifically. We will first contextualize the issue—examining the order and its relationship with the other major orders of the Church—and speak to the differences between ordained and lay ministry. Then we will hear and share stories of how a robust diaconate—especially a female diaconate—is needed to meet the ministerial needs of the Church and our mission to the world today. Panelists TBD.