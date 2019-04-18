Source: Romfea News

by Emilios Polygenis

At this moment, a summit of four Primates is taking place in Cyprus on the unique topic of the Ukrainian issue and how to deal with it, according to exclusive information by Romfea.gr.

At the meeting, the Patriarchs Theodore of Alexandria, John of Antioch, and Theophilos of Jerusalem, participate at the invitation of Archbishop Chrysostomos of Cyprus.

There is a possibility, according to ecclesiastical sources, even to issue a joint statement on the issue of recognition of the new autocephalous Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

