Orthodox Christian Fellowship launches search for Executive Director



March 26, 2019 — BROOKLINE, MA [OCF Communications] Orthodox Christian Fellowship [OCF] is now accepting resumes from interested candidates for the position of Executive Director.

OCF is the official campus ministry of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America which strives to transform the lives of college students in the US and Canada by guiding them along the path to Jesus Christ through His Church and cultivating a campus community of worship, witness, service, fellowship, and education.

Headquartered on the campus of Hellenic College/Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, Brookline, MA, and boasting a network of more than 400 chapters across the US and Canada, OCF is seeking a motivated individual who can champion Orthodox campus ministry and oversee the operations of OCF’s regional and national programs. The candidate must demonstrate strong leadership ability, management skills, an ability to multitask, and an understanding of and respect for the practices, traditions, theology, and structure of the Orthodox Church.

Deadline for accepting applications is April 26, 2019. A complete job description and comprehensive details regarding resumes, letters of reference, and other requirements are available online. Applicants will be reviewed and contacted in May, with the targeted start date set for July 1, 2019.