Orthodox Christian Laity 36th Annual Meeting & Conference

Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

The OCL Board will hold the 36th Annual Meeting and Conference in Chicago, Illinois, at Sts. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025 (https://ssppglenview.org/) the weekend of October 20-21, 2023. Mark your calendar! Join us for what promises to be a unique and enlightening program.

Friday, October 20, 2023

Annual Board Meeting

Saturday, October 21, 2023

8:00 am – Continental Breakfast and Fellowship

9:00 am – 11:15 am

V. Rev. Archpriest Bohdan Hladio, an Orthodox priest and former Chancellor of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Canada (Ecumenical Patriarchate), is the featured speaker who will make a presentation on: “Orthodox Unity, Evangelism, and the Problem of Universal Jurisdiction.” A short summary of his presentation is available here.

Professor Alexander Billinis (Clemson University) will speak on “An Orthodox Layman’s Journeys to the Mother Churches.”

Rev. Fr. Nicholas Greanias will also speak from his personal experience in his presentation: “An American Orthodox Diplomat Views the Post Cold-War Orthodox World”.



11:30 am

Dr. Gayle Woloschak (OCMC President and Vice-President of IOTA) will chair a panel discussion with the three speakers following their presentations.



Registration: $20. Students: Free with school Identification.

Please register at the following link by October 16: https://forms.gle/uc3aJZqrv6zfP9Qs7.

Conference Hotel: Hampton Inn & Suites Chicago North Shore, 5201 Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077 | Phone: (847) 583-1111. The discount rate ($289 per night plus tax) deadline is October 5. Reservation link: https://group.hamptoninn.com/yc6ezt.

Check back for more details or email your questions to [email protected].