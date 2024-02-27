Pakistan: Economic Discrimination Against Poor Christian Students

Source: Christian Persecution
"Economic Discrimination Against Poor Christian Students," International Christian Concern, February 27, 2024:
02/27/2024 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – A private school in Peshawar, Pakistan, has reportedly expelled poor Christian students who are unable to pay their school fees. This discriminatory action is in direct violation of the principles of inclusivity and equal education opportunities for minorities in Pakistan.
ICC firmly believes that education should be a fundamental right, irrespective of one’s social and religious background. Expelling students for financial reasons hinders their academic progress and perpetuates a social divide.
ICC also learned that when these Christian students protested this injustice on social media, the school principal exhibited unprofessional behavior by openly disregarding their concerns.