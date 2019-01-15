Building at Renowned Kiev Monastery Complex Catches Fire

Source: The National Herald

MOSCOW (AP) — Fire has broken out in a building at the renowned Pechersk monastery complex in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, but is not endangering any significant buildings and there have been no reported injuries.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon on the second floor of the two-story building and spread to the roof. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

The building reportedly was undergoing renovation after being derelict.

Management of the monastery complex, which is famous for its extensive catacombs, is split between the Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church, and the government. Church spokesman Archbishop Kliment said the building that caught fire was in the government-managed section, Russian news agencies reported.